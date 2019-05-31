Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

(Left to right) Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board member Karla Kozakevich, Penticton MLA Dan Ashton and David Kampe. Kampe is being recognized post-humous with an appointment to the Order of British Columbia. (Dustin Godfrey - Western News)

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

The late David E. Kampe is being honoured posthumously with an appointment to the Order of British Columbia.

Kampe is known throughout the Okanagan for his philanthropy. During his lifetime, he invested millions of dollars towards the new tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital, the Penticton Vees franchise and the Penticton Peach Festival to name a few worthy causes.

“David Kampe shared his success in business through his generous and varied support of his community,” states the release from Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order, announcing his pending appointment. “He passed away on May 8, 2019, after his nomination had been recommended by the advisory council.”

Kampe died on the evening of May 8 surrounded by family, according to a release issued by his family and his former company from which he built his success, Peter Brothers Construction Ltd. Just days after his death, support began to flood in for his final fundraising initiative for the Penticton Secondary School Bursary and Scholarship Foundation.

Kampe will be one of 15 B.C. residents that will receive an appointment to the order. According to Liberal MLA for Penticton Dan Ashton, this appointment is not normally granted posthumously.

“I am deeply honoured that Mr. Kampe’s sincere commitment to our community is being recognized in this way,” wrote Ashton in a Facebook post. “I remain saddened he is not with us today to receive this recognition but his memory and spirit will always burn brightly.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the order. According to the release, 209 B.C. residents were nominated and since its inception, 447 residents have been appointed to the order.

“I am so pleased to share congratulations with the inspiring individuals joining the Order of British Columbia this year. These exceptional recipients are pillars of our communities, who have demonstrated excellence and distinction in their fields,” Austin said in the release. “I wish to extend my thanks to all new members for their commitment to meaningful work that leaves a lasting legacy, which benefits and elevates our province for future generations.”

“On the 30th anniversary of the Order of British Columbia, I would like to congratulate all recipients of the order,” said Premier John Horgan. “Your leadership and accomplishments inspire British Columbians to aim high and share our gifts with the world. B.C. is a better place to live because of your contributions.”

