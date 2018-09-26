Late Vernon council candidate removed from ballot

David Hesketh passed away during election campaign; Victoria confirms name to be removed from ballot

Vernon council candidate David Hesketh died Sept. 21. His name will be removed from the Oct. 20 ballot. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

The name of a late Vernon council candidate will officially be removed from the Oct. 20 municipal election ballot.

David Hesketh died of cancer Friday.

Hesketh, a former Morning Star advertising representative and tireless supporter of arts and culture in Vernon, filed his papers a week prior, leaving North Okanagan Hospice House to do so as he battled terminal cancer a third time.

His story was documented by reporter Brieanna Charlebois.

“We have confirmation from the ministry (municipal affairs) that we can remove Mr. Hesketh’s name from the ballot,” said City of Vernon communications officer Nick Nilsen Wednesday morning.

It’s believed to be the first time in recent memory that a Vernon municipal election candidate has died during the campaign.

Hesketh’s death leaves 20 candidates vying for the six Vernon council seats, including four incumbents (Mayor Akbal Mund is running for council). There are four candidates for Vernon.

Candidates had until Friday afternoon to drop out of the election race.



