Latest vandalism leaves Kal Beach concession owner feeling targeted in Coldstream

Kal Lake Food Services owner has dealt with a string of crime at the store this summer

A Coldstream business owner has been left feeling deflated following a string of vandalism at her store.

The latest crime took place sometime overnight Sept. 1, when the Kal Lake Food Services sign was ripped down from the beach concession stand.

“This is not the first event of vandalism we have experienced, we have had plants stolen, our menu board dragged to the other side of the beach, tried to break into the building, hiding ladders to try to break in again and bad words written on the door,” owner Francisca Chapman said. “This event doesn’t make me angry, it makes me feel very sad.”

But Chapman, who is originally from Mexico and runs the store solely with her family, is feeling targeted.

”We love our business and we have worked very hard to make it grow.”

Despite the unfortunate events, Chapman is not going to let it stop her or close the concession.

“On the contrary, we will continue doing our job and offer our great food and service.”

Crime

 

