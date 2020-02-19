A garage fire in Lavington resulted in no injuries but has forced two residents to leave their home for several days. Lumby firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames Tuesday night, Feb. 18. (Stock photo)

Lavington garage goes up in flames

The house next to the garage was minimally damaged; residents required to vacate home temporarily

A pair of Lavington pet owners spent the night away from home after their garage went up in flames.

Lumby firefighters arrived to the Reid Road property around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries, but the garage is said to be a total loss.

The house next to the garage was minimally damaged with the fire melting some of the siding. But due to smoke, the residents will have to stay elsewhere for a few days.

“The two people and their pets were put up in a hotel by Emergency Social Services last night, and the insurance companies will be looking after them,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “They’ll be back in the house within a few days.”

Clayton said the cause of the fire isn’t known but is not suspicious.

