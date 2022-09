Culvert replacement leads to 5-day closure on portion of Learmouth Road

To facilitate the installation of a new culvert on Learmouth Road, a portion of the road will be closed for five days.

The closure between Reid Road and Dawe Drive, will be from Monday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 23.

Detours will be in place.

“Please obey all posted signage and on-site personnel,” the District of Coldstream said.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictTransportationVernon