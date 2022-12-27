Law Society looks into Vernon lawyer’s conduct

The Law Society of British Columbia is investigating the conduct of the owner of a Vernon law firm. (Black Press Media file photo)

The owner of a Vernon law firm is under investigation by B.C.’s Law Society.

Leonard Hil Marriott of North Valley Law was notified via citation Dec. 13 that the society’s disciplinary committee plans to conduct a hearing into Marriott’s “conduct or competence” as a Law Society member.

The law society alleges that between May 2019 and September 2020, Marriott “failed to provide your client with the quality of service expected of a competent lawyer…”

The citation alleges that Marriott failed to do one or more of eight items, including adequately investigating facts and identify legal issues; recognize limitations in his ability to handle the matters and take appropriate steps; communicate effectively with his client; and giving reasonable attention to the review of documentation in the client’s matter to avoid delay and unnecessary costs to correct errors or omissions.

It is also alleged in the citation in the same time frame Marriott drafted and filed materials with B.C.’s Supreme Court that he knew or ought to have known contained false or misleading information; that he failed to ensure the materials were forthright and accurate.

The society alleges Marriott failed to disclose the existance of a will of a deceased person; identify the deceased had other potential beneficiaries or heirs; and accurately represent the value of the estate.

In November 2019, the citation alleges Marriott knew or ought to have known he was making a false or misleading statement when he told counsel he was not in possession of, and had never seen, a valid will for a deceased person.

Marriott has more than 30 years experience as a practising lawyer.

