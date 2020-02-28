Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada says a human-rights lawsuit against a Canadian mining company can be heard in British Columbia, even though it involves events in Africa.

The high court ruled today against B.C.-based Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU), which had argued the claim should not proceed because a Canadian court could not decide the legality of acts by foreign states.

Refugees from Eritrea in eastern Africa allege they were forced to work at a gold mine controlled by subsidiaries of Nevsun and Eritrean state companies.

They contend construction of the mine flouted international legal provisions against forced labour, slavery and torture — accusations that have not been tested in court.

Nevsun denies that the company or a subsidiary enlisted the Eritrean military to build the mine or supply labour, and says the refugees behind the court action were not mistreated.

