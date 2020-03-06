A sign posted above a Vernon Elementary school tap urges students to flush water before using. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Lead levels acceptable in Vernon schools’ water

District upgrades facilities to remove lead fittings and pipes

Parents don’t have to worry about their kids drinking lead-tainted water, according to the Vernon School District.

The district, which has 15 schools, including the board office, has completed upgrades to each of the buildings that previously failed to meet Health Canada’s water standards.

A report in 2018 (from testing done in August and September), showed several schools didn’t meet Health Canada standards, including BX, Cherryville, Kidston, Mission Hill, Beairsto and Lavington elementary schools and Kalamalka Secondary.

The district said upgrades were made shortly after the report was filed.

“Since the 2018 report, the lead levels at these locations have been rectified to under the allowable lead content level,” School District No. 22’s communications specialist Maritza Reilly said.

“This is thanks to our maintenance team who are constantly monitoring and testing our facilities and making the required adjustments when needed.”

Health Canada standards for the allowable lead content were decreased from .01 milligrams to .005 milligrams per litre in March 2019.

READ MORE: School District #83 working to meet standards for lead in drinking water

Superintendent Joe Rogers points out that some schools, like many homes in Vernon have old infrastructure, including lead pipes which is how the substance may get into water.

The source of lead in the tap water, whether at schools or homes, is likely to be from plumbing materials, he said.

Lead dissolves into water when the water sits stagnant for a long period of time in lead pipes, lead solder and older brass or bronze taps and fixtures.

The concern is schools serve a population of young children that are more vulnerable to lead exposure.

Along with replacing any fixtures containing lead components, the district’s maintenance department conducts daily flushing of fixtures before anyone has entered the school and consumes water.

The upgrades also follow testing in 2016, which revealed elevated levels of lead in initial samples at Crossroads, Cherryville, BX, Mission Hill, Kalamalka and W.L. Seaton schools.

READ MORE: Water lines flushed after lead detected in schools

READ MORE: Most public schools in Abbotsford and Mission have water contaminated with lead

Year schools were built:

Alexis Park 1972

Beairsto 1910

School Board office 1978

Charles Bloom 1950

BX Elementary 1962

Cherryville 1949

Coldstream 2010

Crossroads Alternative 1996

DAC Alternative 1972

Ellison 1998

Fulton 1994

Harwood 1955

Hillview 1962

JW Inglis 1955

Kal 1976

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin this fall

Just Posted

Lead levels acceptable in Vernon schools’ water

District upgrades facilities to remove lead fittings and pipes

More snow coming to SilverStar

Winter’s not over yet, but warmer weather has shut down one run until conditions improve

Okanagan Rail Trail closures expand near Vernon

10 kilometres of pathway will have full daytime closures in effect to complete erosion mitigation

Okanagan College to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon

Take in sights and sounds from a variety of cultures at annual event

UPDATE: Vernon man sentenced 5 years for assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986; has three years credit for time served

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Mitchell’s Musings: How to deal with a real-time overload

Put the phone away to escape bombardment of negativity

‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin this fall

The province said there will be no extended 24 hour closures during summer or winter

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ratifies union contract

Four-year collective agreement reached with B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board budget adopted

Budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $111.69

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

Mystery winner was one number short of $2 million jackpot

Most Read