The Regional District of North Okanagan is advising customers of the Whitevale Water Utility that planned leak detection work will take place Monday, May 1, 2023, and Tuesday, May 2. This work may cause cloudiness, air in the water, or temporary interruptions of water. (Black Press file photo)

Leak detection work could cause interruptions for Whitevale Water Utility customers

The work will take place May 1-2

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is advising customers of the Whitevale Water Utility that planned leak detection work will take place Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2, which could cause disruptions or changes to the water.

The RDNO says the work could cause cloudiness, air in the water or temporary interruptions of water. The RDNO says customers may want to store a short term supply of water before the work begins.

Customers that experience a water interruption are advised to run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters their house before their hot water tank, home filtrationm or taps with aerators, once service has been restored. An outside tap is preferred.

Any questions can be directed to the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is advising customers of the Whitevale Water Utility that planned leak detection work will take place Monday, May 1, 2023, and Tuesday, May 2. This work may cause cloudiness, air in the water, or temporary interruptions of water. (Black Press file photo)
