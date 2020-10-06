Learn more about funding for waste-reducing projects in the North Okanagan

The RDNO is hosting a free webinar to explain ReTHINK waste reduction grants Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Those with innovative ideas for reducing waste in the North Okanagan can soon learn more about a grant that helps bring those ideas to life.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is accepting applications for its 2021 ReTHINK Waste Reduction Project Grant, with $50,000 available for new projects designed to keep materials out of the landfill.

The RDNO is hosting a webinar Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. to provide a clear picture of the sorts of waste reduction programs that are eligible for funding.

“Some examples include starting a repair café, a tool library, or a service to repurpose fabric into reusable bags,” said RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson. “Creativity is encouraged.”

The grant program is open to individuals, businesses, community groups and non-profits, who can request funding for up to 50 per cent of a project’s total cost. Gregerson suggests applicants can look into existing programs in other regions and apply them to the North Okanagan. The webinar will also share some case studies of past projects.

The deadline to apply for the grant program is Oct. 31.

The quick and informative webinar is free to watch and will end with an interactive question and answer period. Registration is required and can be completed online.

Application packages and additional information can be found at RDNO.ca/rethink.

READ MORE: $50K in grants to fund ideas that keep waste out of North Okanagan landfills

READ MORE: Compost your own waste materials – Regional District of North Okanagan

Brendan Shykora

waste disposal