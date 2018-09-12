Lee seeks second term as Vernon School District trustee

Robert Lee was first elected trustee in 2014

Trustee Robert Lee is ready to continue his service to the school district.

Lee, first elected trustee in 2014, said Tuesday, Sept. 11 that he will be seeking re-election Oct. 20.

“Actions always speak louder than words, so I’ve certainly enjoyed my first term and trust that my constituents and the general public have found my work favourable and will return me for a second term,” Lee said.

The Coldstream resident currently serves as the parent advisory council representative for Lavington, Coldstream, Kidston and Kalamalka schools.

“I would look forward to that opportunity to be of service to the parents and the general public of School District 22,” Lee said.

Fellow trustees Mitzi Fortin, Kelly Smith and Doris Squair have all bowed out of the trustee race.

Trustees Lisa DeBoer and Mollie Bono have not yet said whether or not they will be seeking re-election.

