Parents began lining up Sunday afternoon and camped overnight for kindergarten registrations at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary School. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Lengthy lineup for French immersion

Close to 90 people on hand at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary school Monday morning

Fireplaces were going for warmth. People were zipped up tight in their parkas and their sleeping bags. The parking lot was full.

More than 80 parents braved sub-zero temperatures Monday to stand in line at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary hoping to ensure a spot for their children in the French immersion school’s kindergarten program.

The first person or persons in the lineup – they were believed sleeping in a tent when the reporter showed up at 6:15 a.m. Monday – were said to have shown up late Sunday afternoon.

Jarett Pereboom was No. 2 in line. He arrived at 5 a.m. to spell his wife, who got to the school at midnight.

“We’re taking turns,” said Pereboom, who has two kids, the first of which would be in kindergarten in September. “Obviously it’s important to us. That’s why we’re lining up.”

The lineup, as of 6:15 a.m. Monday, extended from the front doors of the 27th Street school around the corner to the back playing field.

There were at least four propane fireplaces scattered throughout the lineups helping people stay warm.

Rachel Jenkins, mother of five, was No. 89 at the back of the lineup. She was hoping to have her fifth child enrolled in kindergarten at Beairsto, keeping with the family tradition.

Jenkins, who attended Beairsto where her mother was a teacher, recalled how she simply walked in to the school with her first two kids and registered.

The lineup process, she recalled, began with her third child about 10 years ago.

“You’d walk up to the line, you’d get a number, leave and come back,” said Jenkins, who has two kids current enrolled in Beairsto in Grades 1 and 3.

“Two years ago, my now Grade 1 student had to register for kindergarten, I got No. 80 when I showed up to drop off my older children. This is the first time I’ve decided to come and stand in line after hearing how bad it was going to be this year.”

A couple of parents in the lineup believed there were spots for 80 children.

One parent said school administration was to arrive at 7 a.m. to give out numbers so parents could leave and come back to register.

Previous story
Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq closed southbound

Just Posted

Lengthy lineup for French immersion

Close to 90 people on hand at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary school Monday morning

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq closed southbound

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

UPDATED: Arrest made in regards to robberies

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Vipers to honour Wray tonight

The Vernon Vipers will bid a tearful goodbye to longtime owner Duncan Wray tonight at Kal Tire Place

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

First World War Illustrated at the O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe marks centenary of the close of the First World War with final exhibition

Most Read