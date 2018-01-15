Lengthy lineup for French immersion

Parents began lining up Sunday afternoon and camped overnight for kindergarten registrations at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary School. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Fireplaces were going for warmth. People were zipped up tight in their parkas and their sleeping bags. The parking lot was full.

More than 80 parents braved sub-zero temperatures Monday to stand in line at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary hoping to ensure a spot for their children in the French immersion school’s kindergarten program.

The first person or persons in the lineup – they were believed sleeping in a tent when the reporter showed up at 6:15 a.m. Monday – were said to have shown up late Sunday afternoon.

Jarett Pereboom was No. 2 in line. He arrived at 5 a.m. to spell his wife, who got to the school at midnight.

“We’re taking turns,” said Pereboom, who has two kids, the first of which would be in kindergarten in September. “Obviously it’s important to us. That’s why we’re lining up.”

The lineup, as of 6:15 a.m. Monday, extended from the front doors of the 27th Street school around the corner to the back playing field.

There were at least four propane fireplaces scattered throughout the lineups helping people stay warm.

Rachel Jenkins, mother of five, was No. 89 at the back of the lineup. She was hoping to have her fifth child enrolled in kindergarten at Beairsto, keeping with the family tradition.

Jenkins, who attended Beairsto where her mother was a teacher, recalled how she simply walked in to the school with her first two kids and registered.

The lineup process, she recalled, began with her third child about 10 years ago.

“You’d walk up to the line, you’d get a number, leave and come back,” said Jenkins, who has two kids current enrolled in Beairsto in Grades 1 and 3.

“Two years ago, my now Grade 1 student had to register for kindergarten, I got No. 80 when I showed up to drop off my older children. This is the first time I’ve decided to come and stand in line after hearing how bad it was going to be this year.”

A couple of parents in the lineup believed there were spots for 80 children.

One parent said school administration was to arrive at 7 a.m. to give out numbers so parents could leave and come back to register.