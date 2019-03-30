Less than one month until David E. Kampe tower opens at Penticton Regional Hospital

Medical Foundation still has $1.2 million left to raise in $20 million campaign

The Penticton Regional Hospital’s new David E. Kampe Tower will open its doors for patients less than a month from now, on April 29.

But the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation still has $1.2 million left to raise in its $20 million campaign to provide the medical equipment for the expansion project.

The medial foundation has launched its Home Stretch fundraising campaign.

“We’ve received incredible support from throughout the community, now we just need a bit more so we can fund the equipment going into the soon-to-be renovated and expanded Emergency Department,” said Carey Bornn, executive director of the medical foundation.

Construction of Phase 2 of the $312-million hospital project, including the Emergency Department upgrade, will begin just a few months after the opening on the new tower.

“When that’s complete Penticton will have one of most up-to-date hospitals in the province,” Bornn said. “What better way to celebrate this historical moment for our region’s healthcare than with a direct donation to PRH.”

There are a few room-naming opportunities remaining for major donors, but no donation is too small, he said.

Construction of the six-storey tower began in 2016.

The tower includes 84 new single-bed rooms, five new surgical operating rooms, new ambulatory care clinics and more. In addition to the Emergency Department upgrade, Phase 2 will also see renovations to the hospital pharmacy and material storage area.

Penticton businessman David Kampe has donated an additional $4.4 million for a permanent MRI and SPECT-CT nuclear medicine equipment which were not part of the original project.

For more information on donating to the Penticton Regional Hospital or other health facilities in the region, contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation at 250-492-9027 or visit www.sosmedicalfoundation.com.

