LETTER: Democracy placed in a fragile state

Don’t take out democratic system for granted

The vast majority of us were brought up not to cheat, lie, bully, be racist or demean others because of their race, gender, physical disabilities or think differently than us. We teach our kids this, choose our friends based on this. It’s how we determine who to trust and who not to.

People who don’t care generally have a small circle of like-thinking friends or those who for whatever reason feel powerless or afraid to stand up to others. They also tend to exhibit sociopathic tendencies by not caring what anyone else thinks, dismissing rules that go against their wants, and have a volatile temper when things don’t go their way.

Sadly, we can see these traits from U.S. President Donald Trump and our neighbours to the south, where out and out lies become ‘alternative facts,’ and daily ‘Twitter litter’ continues to erode an already divisive country. Add to this the rants and threats against intelligence agencies for carrying out investigations necessary to ensure the laws and constitution are upheld, all of which does nothing but undermine democracy. The attacks against Islam, the press, and citizens rights to express what they believe smacks of McCarthyism, and that is a very slippery slope.

The U.S has always been the land of opportunity and a beacon of hope throughout the world. Like here in Canada, all democratic countries face problems that will continually need to be addressed as times change. But going back to a dark time in history isn’t the answer. In the U.S., there is a lot of work to do but let’s hope those in power can put democracy ahead of personal political ambitions and get that country back on track. Democracy is a wonderful system, but shouldn’t be taken for granted. I’m sure our allies are worried, and our enemies are beginning to smile.

Lawrence Ricketts

Previous story
Hundreds say goodbye to beloved Vipers owner Duncan Wray
Next story
Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Just Posted

Vernon Search & Rescue find lost snowmobiler

Male, 19, went missing in Hunter’s Range area near Enderby

Bitcoin cannot pay your taxes

Vernon resident an $11,000 victim to scam

New website provides helpful information on Vernon relocation

MovingtoVernon.ca has all kinds of useful information about the city

Lavington firm delivers film prop to Hollywood

Cedarshed Manufacturing garden shed purchased by 20th Century Fox

McMechan Reservoir to become mini-neighbourhood

Vernon property on 39th Avenue hoping to be developed in five phases

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

Cause of Northern B.C. seaplane crash released

TSB releases report on seaplane crash during a water landing in 2016 near First Nations community

Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Angels at The Mule

Penticton nightclub introduces angel shots for safety

Dryer explosion at Teck Elkview Operations

Locals report hearing loud bang

Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Most Read