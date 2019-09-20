Letter: No candidates break ‘glass ceiling’ at Vernon meeting

Last Night I attended the the All Candidates meeting held at the Schubert Centre. All Candidates were present and all presented their platforms very well , but nothing was brought up about women’s equality and rights in the

work place. The sexual harassment and just plain harassment of women continues in the Military,

RCMP, firemen, politicians, and most important “the glass ceiling.” We have made some inroads, but we still have a long way to go. Laws need to be enforced with stiff fines or even dismissal. CEO’s need to step up.

Women everywhere should not have to endure an unhappy and unhealthy work place.

This also goes for senior women who had to accept a lower wage than men and throughout their course of employment consequently contributed a lesser amount to CPP. resulting in an inferior retirement income. Adding an indexed inflation rate to an already low retirement income does nothing to bring a below poverty income to an adequate amount to live on. Is it not in the interests of all tax payers to keep our seniors independent as long as possible? It certainly would be far more cost effective and less of a strain on the system.

My vote is undecided but I will give serious thought to the party which sincerely endorses women’s rights.

Hoping this election will bring some enlightenment.

– Maureen McClocklin, Vernon, B.C.