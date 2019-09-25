LETTER: Project transparency is key for Vernon council

“Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said Monday, during the regular meeting of city council, the site for the new art gallery and museum (is) yet to be decided.”

“There hasn’t been a business plan,” said Cumming after Monday’s meeting. “That’s the first thing.”

These are two quotes from the Wednesday Aug. 21 Vernon Morning Star newspaper.

Taxpayers of Vernon, I will not say we were lied to, but from these comments it is apparent that we were never given all the information to make a balanced decision on the borrowing of the money required for this project.

I think in light of the fact that no business plan was ever thought of or made available to us, the taxpayers, this complete idea must be revisited and a new vote taken when all the correct information is made available.

I, for one, know we need a new building, but let’s face it, $45 million for a city of this size when we can use the money to make life easier for many in this town? A smaller but new building (possibly) half the size.

But thanks, Mr. Mayor, for being honest about this project for the first time since this new building began being planned.

Garry Haas