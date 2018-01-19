Letter: Trailer not a modular home

I’d like to address the comment from Gwen Laverdiere, which stated: “Not sure why someone would consider it a good idea to allow a trailer to be placed beside million dollar homes on prime lakefront land.”

Ms. Laverdiere obviously is not educated in the matter of the difference between a trailer and a modular home.

A trailer is movable by way of a hitch at the front of the home. A modular home is built in a modular home plant and moved in sections if it is a double- wide and placed on a pad or foundation, and can have a basement if the plan calls for it.

Lynn Spraggs is asking the City of Coldstream to allow him to have a modular home built and placed on his property, not asking for permission to have a trailer moved onto his property. For the residents that are opposed to him doing so, they should reconsider their thoughts by actually looking closely on how these modular homes are built and what Lynn plans on doing for landscaping, etc.

I lived in a modular home park in Vernon. Every single home in the park had beautiful finishes and landscaping. The plan that I was in was 1,500 sq. ft., with an open concept kitchen, dining room, living area, two bedrooms, two full baths, a den, a laundry room and skylights in the kitchen and main bath.

If Lynn wanted to he could have his modular home built and have it sided with Hardie Plank instead of vinyl siding and have manufactured stone added. There are many design factors as a designer that I can think of in order for Lynn to have his home built in such a way that no one would suspect that it was manufactured somewhere else and placed onto the foundation. He also could have a matching garage attached to the home. Please reconsider your negative opinions and let this family live on their property in a home that they want, not what you want.

This link will introduce you to what goes into a modular home and how nice they actually are—www.winfieldhomes.ca/PDF/decors2014.pdf.

Patti Mondor