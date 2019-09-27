LETTER: Vernon council meetings aren’t a participatory thing

No cheerleaders required at city hall

When Art Gourley used to act out, say things or be disruptive, the former Vernon mayor, Akbal Mund, forcefully made it clear to Mr. Gourley, and all in the council chambers, that his demeanour was inappropriate to the venue.

That worked very well.

Now, we have people attending council meetings who vigorously shake their head, nod their head, or as was the case yesterday give a “big thumb’s up” when a council member says something they either disagree or agree with.

There is also an element of “eye rolling” going on.

Enough already.

Now Coun. Mund, how about a refresher course so that the rest of the people attending these meetings don’t think this is OK, and start bringing in cheerleaders for the next meeting?

I personally like cheerleaders, but not at city council meetings in Vernon.

Dean Roosevelt

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation
Next story
Shortened south Okanagan runway may impact flight schedules

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

Harwinder Sandhu of NDP gained applause for an honest answer during candidates’ forum in Vernon

Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire

A woman and her 2 children managed to escape, but the house is a ‘total loss’: deputy fire chief

Photos: 1950s fever hits Vernon care facility

Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove celebrates Good Sam Society’s 70th anniversary with free party

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

An adult and 2 kids were inside when fire started

Water flowing for Vernon’s Mission Hill area

A water main break had homes in Mission Hill temporarily without water

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Shortened south Okanagan runway may impact flight schedules

Transport Canada has shortened the Penticton airport runway which may impact some flight schedules

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Vernon author releases new book of poetry

Reading to take place tonight at local library

Students to skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

Most Read