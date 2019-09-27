LETTER: Vernon council meetings aren’t a participatory thing

When Art Gourley used to act out, say things or be disruptive, the former Vernon mayor, Akbal Mund, forcefully made it clear to Mr. Gourley, and all in the council chambers, that his demeanour was inappropriate to the venue.

That worked very well.

Now, we have people attending council meetings who vigorously shake their head, nod their head, or as was the case yesterday give a “big thumb’s up” when a council member says something they either disagree or agree with.

There is also an element of “eye rolling” going on.

Enough already.

Now Coun. Mund, how about a refresher course so that the rest of the people attending these meetings don’t think this is OK, and start bringing in cheerleaders for the next meeting?

I personally like cheerleaders, but not at city council meetings in Vernon.

Dean Roosevelt