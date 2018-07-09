Letterkenny comedy tour comes to Kelowna

Stars of CraveTV original series to perform at Prospera Place on Dec. 17

Stars of the Letterkenny comedy CraveTV series take their act on the road for cross-Canada tour that will bring them to Prospera Place in Kelowna on Dec. 17.

The stars of the CraveTV comedy series Letterkenny comedy series will bring their nation-wide sketch comedy show to Prospera Place in Kelowna on Dec. 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13, 10 a.m.

The Letterkenny tour features series stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan), and Mark Forward (coach). Along with the feature sketches and video, the show will also include stand-up comedy routines from Wilson and Forward.

Letterkenny revolves around the dust-ups Wayne and his buds get into with their small-town Ontario rivals—the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players.

Created by Keeso, the original series from Bell Media’s CraveTF streaming service has been a ratings hit, recently winning awards for “Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series” and “Best Direction in a Comedy Program or Series” at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards.

Keeso and co-writer/director Jacob Tierney also took home a 2018 Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Award for TV Comedy.

On June 29, an all-new six-pack of episodes was launched on CraveTV featuring Canadian actor Jay Baruchel as guest star Hard Right Jay.

Tickets available at www.livenation.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.