Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Liberals to table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on ‘extreme intoxication’

Court struck down Criminal Code section on “self-induced intoxication” on violent offences

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to table a bill as early as today that would respond to a Supreme Court ruling to allow voluntary extreme intoxication as a defence for serious crimes.

In May’s unanimous decision, Justice Nicholas Kasirer wrote that convicting someone for how they behave in a state of automatism, or when they are too intoxicated to stay in control, violates principles of fundamental justice.

The court upheld two acquittals of men who committed violent acts after voluntarily consuming drugs, and ordered a new trial in a third, similar case.

It suggested Parliament could enact new legislation to hold extremely intoxicated people accountable for violent crimes⁠.

The justices struck down as unconstitutional an existing section of the Criminal Code that specified “self-induced intoxication” cannot be used as a defence for violent offences.

The section had been added by the Liberal government of Jean Chrétien in 1995, in response to a Supreme Court decision that acquitted a man of sexual assault because he was blackout drunk at the time of the offence.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence ruled unconstitutional

Federal PoliticsLaw and justiceSupreme Court

Previous story
RCMP rev up for motorcycle training in Kelowna
Next story
Rail work closes Coldstream road

Just Posted

Richmond Drive area CN Rail tracks, July 20, 2021. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)
Rail work closes Coldstream road

Utility work will take place on Vernon’s 20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues on Friday, June 17, starting at 7:30 a.m. Traffic delays are expected. (Google Maps)
Portion of main Vernon road undergoes work

The cause of a fire that destroyed two homes and a motorhome on Longacre Drive Wednesday, June 8, is undetermined, but not suspicious in origin. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Cause of fire that destroyed 2 homes undetermined

Thundershowers in Vernon Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Rain closes Vernon fields, again

Pop-up banner image ×