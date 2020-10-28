Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

RCMP said none of the property has been recovered

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove Oct. 24, 2020. (Contributed)

Several large motorized machines and a couple of licence plates have been snatched from area homes over the weekend.

A red 2020 Polaris 850 quad was stolen from Shuswap Avenue over the weekend.

Another red Polaris ATV was taken from Vernon, above Swan Lake on McLennan Road, only this one was a 500.

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove (off Westside Road) sometime in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 24.

Ashleigh Porter went to get in her car Saturday morning only to discover someone had taken her rear licence plate.

“It was either when I was at work Friday night at the Cineplex, or it happened in my driveway at home that night up on Middleton Way,” Porter told the Morning Star.

And she wasn’t the only one.

RCMP received two reports of licence plates stolen from vehicles parked at residences in Vernon over the weekend, as well as one ATV theft.

“At this time, none of the property has been located and the investigations are ongoing,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

A 2005 Chevy Avalanche was also stolen from a Rutland driveway on Houghton Road sometime Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove Oct. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Most Read