Lifting smoke brings air support back into battle at blaze near Mabel Lake

Motorists reminded to avoid area as crews continue to work on Bunting Road wildfire

A lone cabin on Mabel Lake stands as the Bunting Road wildfire burns north of Lumby. (Greg Maier photo)

A reprieve from heavy smoke brings aircraft back into action on the Bunting Road fire burning out of control at an estimated 4,932 hectares on the east side of Mabel Lake.

BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) says this will also lead to better mapping.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for 66 properties between the 10,000 and 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road and the road is closed to traffic between kilometres 14 and 40.

However, BCWS crews have reported seeing motorists travel past closures into the active fire area. This not only puts the public at risk, but the crews actioning the fire as well, BCWS said reminding people to adhere to orders.

Eight firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the fire.

Recent rainfall benefitted firefighters as it increased humidity and lowered fire behaviour to a Rank 1 — a smouldering fire.

Seven fires are listed by the provincial agency as burning out of control east of the Bunting Road fire up into the Monashee Provincial Park area.

A lightning-caused fire around Tsuius Creek is burning around 40 hectares, another northeast of that is burning 4.3-hectares around the Sugar Lake Forest Service Road.

A small fire, less than one hectare, is reportedly burning near Lower Nelson FSR, another, to the south of that, by Spectrum Creek, is burning around 5.4 hectares.

A fire around Star Creek has grown up to 930 hectares, while a fire near Vigue Creek and Hobson Peak are estimated at around 450 and 350, respectively.

READ MORE: Clear skies in Kelowna and Vernon temporary, says meteorologist

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire burning 8.5 km west of Westside Road

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021