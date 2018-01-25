Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb campaign chairperson Dr. Curtis Mohamed (left) accepts a cheque for $6,834 from Kal Sidhu (centre) and Pratab Sidhu from Kals’ Naan Stop, the result of their samosa fundraiser for the campaign. (VJHF photo)

Light a Bulb makes history

Nearly $290,000 raised in annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation fundraiser

  • Jan. 25, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

It was the most successful Light a Bulb campaign in its 30-year history.

The annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s campaign to fund urgently-needed equipment for VJH has raised nearly $290,000 to purchase a new fleet of endoscopes for the ambulatory care unit.

“The community rallied for Light a Bulb like we’ve never seen before,” said Lisa Westermark, executive director for VJH Foundation. “It’s evident the need for better health care is a priority for us all.”

Local business owner Kal Sidhu of Kals’ Naan Stop Restaurant on 32nd Avenue helped kick off the campaign dedicating 50 per cent of bulk samosa sales from mid-November throughout December.

“We want to thank everyone who took part in our fundraiser,” said Sidhu. “Some people bought four or five bags at a time. We had a lot of customers coming back several times, buying more. It was really nice to see the community come together to support the campaign.”

“Kal’s samosa fundraiser is a great example of local businesses showing their community spirit by building awareness for health care needs while taking action to help ensure those needs are met,” said Westermark.

Light a Bulb has raised more than $4.5 million through community donations to support the purchase of much-needed medical equipment and expansions for Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

