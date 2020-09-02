Light cleaning impacts Vernon intersections

Work starting Sept. 8 and will take about four weeks

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution while City of Vernon crews make a clean sweep of traffic lights.

Traffic signal technicians will be pressure washing all city-owned traffic signalized intersections and pedestrian crosswalk signals throughout this month.

The work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 and will take approximately four weeks to complete. Technicians will be cleaning traffic signals between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

“If you see a technician working on an intersection while you’re traveling around town, please slow down and use caution in the area.” the city said.

“The City of Vernon appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this work is being completed.”

Transportation