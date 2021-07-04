Lightning causes ‘out of control’ fire near Pennask Lake

The wildfire is 1.5 hectares in size

Lightning sparked a wildfire deemed out of control near Pennask Lake, 50 km nw of Peachland. (Submitted)

Lightning caused a new wildfire 16 kilometres west of Pennask Lake on Saturday, July 3.

BC Wildfire Service deemed the fire ‘out of control’ and is 1.5 hectares in size.

Pennask Lake is about 50 km northwest of Peachland, near the Coquihalla Connector. It is connected to Pennask Lake Provincial Park.

Several new wildfires have been started because of the thunder and lightning storm that came through the Interior Saturday afternoon.

A new wildfire was sparked at Tinhorn Creek in Oliver on Saturday.

The provincial government is holding a special press conference today updating everyone on the current wildfire situation.

Most of the Okanagan is blanketed in smoke on Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to issue an air quality warning.

There are 23 smoky skies bulletins issued across the B.C. Interior.

There are 13 ‘wildfires of note’ burning across B.C., along with many smaller blazes.

The BCCDC is urging people to keep rescue medications, especially for people with respiratory issues like asthma, on hand and even stocking up some extras. Individuals with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease, or diabetes, as well as pregnant people, infants and children, and older adults are more susceptible to wildfire smoke.

