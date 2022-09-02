Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused

BC Wildfire map shows all new fires in the North Okanagan-Shuswap ‘spot-sized’

The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)

Five wildfires in the Shuswap are suspected to be caused by lightning, while one new fire near Lumby and another northeast of Kamloops are listed as person-caused.

As of Friday morning, Sept. 2, three new wildfire starts were on the BC Wildfire map near Seymour Arm, two close to the north end of Shuswap Lake and the third in the vicinity of Humamilt Lake.

All lightning-caused, all spot-sized (0.01 hectare), the two nearest Shuswap Lake are described as Camp Creek and Upper Camp Creek. The third is at Lower Celista Mountain.

Further west, a new lightning-caused fire sparked Sept. 1 at Upper Cicero Creek west of Adams Lake. It is estimated at 1.10 hectares.

Two other fires in the Shuswap which were discovered on Sept. 1 are now considered under control.

One is the McIntyre Creek Fire between Paradise Point and Canoe Point off Shuswap Lake, which is listed at 0.20 hectares. Similarly, a Sept. 1 wildfire on the Yard Creek Forest Service Road near Malakwa, estimated to be 0.32 hectares, is under control.

In the North Okanagan near Lumby, a spot-sized wildfire east of Spider Creek, discovered Sept. 1, is believed to be person-caused. Another new fire was also discovered Sept. 1 to the northwest of Kamloops at Cold Creek. It, too, is suspected to be person-caused.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, thunderstorms made their presence felt in the Shuswap.

Read more: Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle

Read more: South Shuswap First Responders in desperate need of volunteers

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022ShuswapStorm