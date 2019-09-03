Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

Two new fires have sparked in the Similkameen region.
Both of the blazes started Tuesday evening and are believed to be lightning caused.
A fire Southwest of Dry Lake is estimated to be .01 hectares in size, as is a blaze near Black Mines Rd.
Environment Canada is forecasting a thunderstorm for the area and rain has been falling for the last hour in Princeton.
Lightning sparked a 2 hectare fire sparked 10 km north of Keremeos Tuesday afternoon. Seven BC Wildfire crew are on scene of that blaze.
READ MORE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore
READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos