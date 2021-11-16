The lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are out Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Lights back on at Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

4-way stop was in effect at Highway 97 and 42nd Avenue Tuesday morning

UPDATE:

Traffic is back to normal on Highway 97 through Vernon after power was knocked out at a major intersection Tuesday morning.

The traffic lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are back up and running.

ORIGINAL:

Motorists are asked to use caution at a major intersection that is without power.

The signal lights at Highway 97 (32nd Street) and 42nd Avenue are off Tuesday morning.

When lights are not in order, the four-way stop process comes into effect.

Updates to be provided as they become available.

