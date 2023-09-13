(File photo)

‘Like a wrecking ball’: Kootenay woman arrested after twerking at RCMP

The the woman was arrested for breach of peace and public intoxication

The night of Sunday, Sept. 10, an officer responded to a report of a woman causing a disturbance in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail.

The 28-year-old, from Trail, allegedly refused to leave the premises when requested by employees.

Police attended and convinced the woman to depart; however, she allegedly declined to leave the area. The officer observed that the woman may have been under the influence of a drug.

When the officer attempted to return to his police vehicle, the woman allegedly blocked his path and began twerking while yelling obscenities. The officer warned the woman that her actions would result in arrest, however, she remained committed to her course of action.

The officer arrested the woman for breach of peace and public intoxication.

She was lodged in the cellblock at the Trail detachment until sober.

“She came into this incident like a wrecking ball,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.

CrimeRCMPTraIL

