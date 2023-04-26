Line painting underway on Vernon streets

Drivers asked to obey traffic control measures; program to take six weeks

Line painting is underway in Vernon and will last approximately six weeks, the City of Vernon said Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Pixabay File)

Spring line painting is underway in Vernon.

The line painting program takes approximately six weeks to complete, depending on the weather, the city said in a press release Wednesday.

To help minimize traffic disruptions, contractors will work through the evening and early morning hours.

For the safety of workers and the public, the city asks drivers to be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control measures if they come across line painting crews in process.

“Thank you for your understanding while this work is completed,” the city said.

Brendan Shykora

