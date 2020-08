Power and telephone/cable wires pulled from house

Power and telephone/cable lines have been pulled from a Vernon home.

City and emergency crews are currently on scene in the area of 41st Avenue and 25th Street.

BC Hydro is en route.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: Coldstream provincial park trail gets assessment

READ MORE: Tronson Road in Vernon closed

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroInternet and Telecom