Vernon Public Art Gallery’s 13th annual Riot on the Roof set for Aug. 21, 2021. (Contributed)

Lineup announced for Vernon’s Riot on the Roof

Fire evacuees offered free entry to event featuring Odinfist, Jodie B and Scotty Berg

A Vernon rooftop will come to life next weekend as the Vernon Public Art Gallery turns the neon sign back on for its 13th annual Riot on the Roof.

“Riot on the Roof is back and in person this year,” said VPAG executive director Dauna Kennedy. “We are so excited to provide this popular arts event for our community. Come on out and enjoy the live music, murals and other artistic activities by the talented emerging artists throughout the Okanagan Valley.”

VPAG’s Neon Gardens-themed Riot on the Roof will feature live performances from Eddie Beaumont, Chipko Jones, Big Block Union, Scotty Berg, After Hours, Jodie B with Nique Blue and Armstrong’s Odinfist.

From pop to metal, Kelowna drag queen Frieda Whales will guide guests Aug. 21 through the variety of genres as MC.

The gallery has put together a playlist as a preview which is available on Spotify.

Vernon-based artist Raven Zeller and Lake Country’s Mackenize Perras are the evening’s featured visual artists.

Mural artists, Sara Richard, Eve Hegedus and Alisha Deddens, will be working on some new murals in the parkade leading up to the event.

The event in the parkade above the gallery is for all ages. Tickets are $10 at the door, which opens at 6:45 p.m., Aug. 21. Anyone displaced by the wildfires in the area will be offered free entry with proof of address.

For more information, visit VernonPublicArtGallery.com.

This event would not be possible without the support from the Province of BC, sponsors A&W, Vernon Roofing, Nor Val Rentals, Kalamalka Security Inc, Record City and Okanagan traffic Control.

