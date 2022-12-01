Lineups anticipated for Vernon parking pass sales

Monthly permits for 2023 parking at City of Vernon lots, including the parkade (pictured) will be available for purchase beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Google Maps)

Every year there is a high demand for downtown parking spaces

Residents will soon line up for monthly parking passes in Vernon.

Every year there is a high demand for downtown parking spaces with businesses lining up for hours to get their favourite parking location.

Monthly parking permits for next year will go on sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Parking pass sales are on a first come, first served basis and will be available for purchase in person at the cashier counter at city hall. Payments can be made by cheque, Interac or cash.

Vernon operates six parking lots, plus the downtown parkade.

For more information on parking in Vernon, visit vernon.ca/parking.

Brendan Shykora

parkingVernon