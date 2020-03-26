Lineups to lengthen at North Okanagan landfills

Lineup at the weigh scale at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is warning of longer lineups at diversion and disposal facilities due to added COVID-19 precautions, made worse by the coming spring cleaning and yard maintenance season.

Starting Friday, March 26, the district is enforcing social distancing measures as directed by the Provincial Health Officer at all facilities.

Only a limited number of customers will be allowed on disposal sites at any given time, meaning wait times of up to 60 minutes are expected during peak hours.

Customers are expected to abide by facility staff while on site and stay two metres apart from others. Those who fail to do so may be asked to leave the site or be handed a bylaw violation ticket.

“As long as customers are patient and follow the directive of the Provincial Health Officer, RDNO diversion and disposal facilities will continue to provide service to all customers,” said communications officer Ashley Gregerson.

“However if customers fail to abide by these directives, the RDNO may consider further limiting access to the facilities and the services provided including closures to the public.”

The RDNO strongly encourages residents to make use of curbside garbage collection, and invites residents to contact their local municipality with any questions about curbside collection.

