LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Whether it’s flexible hours, office culture or lunchroom snacks the perfect company to work for does exist according to LinkedIn.

The online business-and-employment-oriented service has compiled a list of the top companies, Canadians want to work in 2018.

The list is based on the actions the more than 546 LinkedIn members and looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand, and employee retention.

Topping the list is TD Bank for its flexible working hours, employee engagement and green initiatives.

In second place, it’s the Toronto-based Royal Bank, the country’s larges lender. Canadians appear to enjoy working for RBC for its wellness program that rewards healthy behaviour with credits employees can use toward things like gym memberships, workout classes, and weight-loss programs.

Other banks that made the list include; CIBC at number nine, National Bank of Canada at number 12, BMO at number 15 and Scotiabank at number 18.

Below is the LinkedIn top Companies for 2018 list :

  1. TD Bank Group
  2. RBC
  3. Hootsuite
  4. Amazon
  5. KPMG Canada
  6. Suncor Energy
  7. WSP
  8. Shopify
  9. CIBC
  10. SNC-Lavalin
  11. Lululemon
  12. National Bank of Canada
  13. Rogers Communications
  14. Accenture
  15. BMO Financial Group
  16. EY
  17. Salesforce
  18. Scotiabank
  19. Canadian Tire Corporation
  20. Aecon Group
  21. IBM
  22. Bell
  23. Sun Life
  24. Loblaw Companies
  25. TransCanada

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Chase
Next story
Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Vernon

Just Posted

Vipers lose Stapley, Williamson

Vipers lead quarterfinal series 2-1

Tracing their family tree

Sisters searching for Summerland connection

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Vernon

BCEHS statistics show suspected overdose and poisoning calls rose 89 per cent in 2017 over 2016

Village conducting cannabis sales survey

Questionnaire can be found online at village website, lumby.ca

Falling snow snaps gas line

Natural gas leak at Silver Star Tuesday evening forced several buildings to be evacuated

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Chase

There is no estimated time of reopening yet

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Most Read