Lippert to seek mayor’s position

Former Vernon Mayor Wayne Lippert will have name on the ballot in October vote

Vernon’s former mayor wants to lead the city again.

Wayne Lippert, who was in office for two terms from 2005-2011, has announced he’ll have his name on the ballot in the October municipal elections.

“I’ve received lots of support and encouragement from different groups and organizations to run again,” said Lippert, 62. “My kids are all grown and I’ve got the time and energy.”

Lippert served two, three-year terms as mayor.

He was first elected in 2005, defeating then Vernon Morning Star publisher Peter Armstrong, and repeated on top of the ballot in 2008, fending off a challenge from current Vernon councillor Juliette Cunningham.

Lippert was defeated in the 2011 election by Rob Sawatsky.

Vernon painter Art Gourley has also declared his candidacy for mayor. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on council in 2015.

Current Mayor Akbal Mund has not publicly stated if he’ll seek reelection.