List of Vernon byelection candidates finalized

The list of candidates for a vacant seat on Vernon city council has been finalized.
The nomination period for Vernon’s municipal byelection has closed, with 11 candidates having put their names in the running. They’ll be vying for the seat formerly held by Coun. Dalvir Nahal, who died in September.
Here is the final list of candidates:
- Kevin Demers
- Teresa Durning
- Flora Evans
- Sherrilee Franks
- Arthur Gourley
- Stephanie Hendy
- Catherine Lord
- Jamie Morrow
- Erik Olesen
- Ed Stranks
- Andy Wylie
In the 2021 byelection voters will elect one city councillor who will serve on council until the next scheduled general election on Oct. 15, 2022.
Advanced voting days and locations for this byelection are Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre, Nov. 25 and 27 at the Vernon Council Chambers and Dec. 1 and 2, also at the Council Chambers. General election day is Dec. 4, 2021. There arefour voting locations: Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and the Community Baptist Church on Silver Star Road. Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit vernon.ca/elections.