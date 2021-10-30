List of Vernon byelection candidates finalized

Eleven candidates are vying for one vacant seat on Vernon council

The nomination period for Vernon’s 2021 byelection has closed with 11 candidates in the running for one vacant council position. (File photo)

The list of candidates for a vacant seat on Vernon city council has been finalized.

The nomination period for Vernon’s municipal byelection has closed, with 11 candidates having put their names in the running. They’ll be vying for the seat formerly held by Coun. Dalvir Nahal, who died in September.

Here is the final list of candidates:

Kevin Demers

Teresa Durning

Flora Evans

Sherrilee Franks

Arthur Gourley

Stephanie Hendy

Catherine Lord

Jamie Morrow

Erik Olesen

Ed Stranks

Andy Wylie

In the 2021 byelection voters will elect one city councillor who will serve on council until the next scheduled general election on Oct. 15, 2022.

Advanced voting days and locations for this byelection are Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre, Nov. 25 and 27 at the Vernon Council Chambers and Dec. 1 and 2, also at the Council Chambers. General election day is Dec. 4, 2021. There arefour voting locations: Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and the Community Baptist Church on Silver Star Road. Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit vernon.ca/elections.

READ MORE: Two more announce candidacy for Vernon byelection

READ MORE: 11 candidates in the ring for Vernon council seat

Brendan Shykora

byelection