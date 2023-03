The Doobie Brothers will play in Kelowna on Oct. 27

The Doobie Brothers are coming to Kelowna.

The four-time Grammy award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees added a stop in Kelowna to their 50th Anniversary Tour.

This is the band’s first tour in more than 25 years.

The band will play at Prospera Place on Oct. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: First set of artists announced for Rock the Lake in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMusic