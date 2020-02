Two vehicles involved in incident near rec centre

Two vehicles were involved in an incident Wednesday on 33rd Street and 37th Avenue, Feb. 26, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters responded to a two-vehicle incident outside the Boys and Girls Club on 37th Avenue Wednesday morning.

The call came in shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Ambulance and RCMP were also on scene at the corner of 33rd Street and 37th Avenue.

A pickup truck and SUV were involved, but both vehicles sustained minimal damage.

Traffic was directed by RCMP and was minimally affected.

car accident