Dahlia and Derek Millington’s Little Falls Foods has a unique warehouse-styled store to serve the community of Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Dahlia and Derek Millington’s Little Falls Foods has a unique warehouse-styled store to serve the community of Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

Although it wasn’t with big fanfare, yet, Okanagan Falls’ Little Falls Foods is open for business.

Owners Dahlia and Derek Millington opened up the doors on Monday evening, June 7. Since then, they’ve already had steady business. In the space of 20 minutes on Wednesday morning, four sets of customers came through the store.

“It’s exciting to be at this point. People are starting to engage with us, it’s a learning experience for them to learn how to work with a warehouse model and online store, it’s not your typical grocery store. Orders are coming in and lots of positive responses from people,” said Dahlia.

The store isn’t fully stocked quite yet, but more shipments are arriving by the day. Wednesday saw their first delivery of fresh bread, baked by Wouda’s Bakery in Penticton.

“I think people will be happy to hear that our focus is on local,” said Millington. “Buying local products as much as possible, it’s something the big stores aren’t doing. Next week we’ll have produce from just down the road.”

The store had plans to open in May, but after going over the plans with the Regional District, changes had to be made, including shifting the cooler from a shipping container outside to inside the former post office building.

Dahlia and Derek have brought on additional help including Dahlia’s son Malachite Miller, as well as Diane Gough and Spencer McConnell.

READ MORE: Okanagan Falls is getting a grocery store once again

In addition to the online store and in-person ordering, the couple has readied a van for deliveries too.

When the couple had arrived in the community and decided to move to Okanagan Falls, the lack of a grocery store was a clear hole that they felt they could fill. It has been a lot of work since the property was purchased on March 1 to have it ready and open for business.

“Since the very first moment we said we’d do this, it’s been pretty fast,” said Millington.

One of the three outdoor containers has been set aside for hardware and pet food, and the couple is looking forward to having those supplies arrive in the next couple weeks as well.

Orders can be made in-person at the store, or can be made through their online website at littlefallsfoods.ca

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Groceries

Previous story
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal
Next story
North Okanagan groups benefit from Funtastic grants

Just Posted

Kristen Megyesi with a large bag of coins donated by Alexis Park Elementary School. The 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon, which raised more than $92,000, was held May 27, 2021. (Submitted photo)
North Okanagan Radiothon raises $92K for critical hospital care

Funds raised go towards filling high priority needs at VJH’s women’s and children’s department

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo)
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Reports of smoke at Spion Kopp

Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups through Funtastic Friday, June 4 in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan groups benefit from Funtastic grants

Slo-pitch society has doled out more than $2 million in donations through Community Grant program

The drop-off area at Sicamous United Church’s Thrift Shop, left in complete disarray. (Contributed)
Sicamous, Enderby thrift shops used as dump, stolen from and left a mess

Sicamous United Church board said the issue has been going on for over 10 years

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

B.C.’s “community safety unit” and police raid an unlicensed cannabis store in Sooke, Oct. 27, 2019. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)
Illegal cannabis often contaminated with pesticides, B.C. study finds

Bacteria, heavy metals also present in some seized samples

Derek and Dahlia Millington (middle and middle right) have opened up Little Falls Foods in Okanagan Falls to fill the need for a grocery store in the community. They’ve brought on their son Malachite Miller (far left), Dianne Gough (middle left) and Spencer McConnell to work at the store. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Madeline Terbasket, aka Rez Daddy, is a Syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe performer who uses burlesque and drag to safely express their sexuality as a Two-Spirit person. Photo submitted by Madeline Terbasket.
Rez Daddy take on ‘pandemic blues’ as part of South Okanagan Similkameen Pride

The event is scheduled to take place via Zoom on June 16 at 7 p.m.

Most Read