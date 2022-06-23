Two properties on Schouten Road are on evacuation alert. (Google Maps)

Two properties on Schouten Road are on evacuation alert. (Google Maps)

Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order due to flooding

Just a month after a devastating fire at Quaaout Lodge, two properties are threatened by flooding

Two properties have been evacuated by the Little Shuswap Lake Band due to flooding.

An evacuation order was issued on Wednesday, June 22 to two addresses, 288 and 292 Schouten Rd.

Residents were asked to leave the area immediately and to check in with the Emergency Program Coordinator.

A larger area on Schouten Road is on evacuation alert.

Evacuation orders require residents to leave their homes immediately while evacuation alerts require residents to be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

Schouten Road runs along the eastern end of Little Shuswap Lake where it is joined by Chum Creek.

Quaaout Lodge is to the north of Schouten Road.

It was just a month ago, May 22, that the Little Shuswap Lake Band’s iconic Quaaout Lodge was damaged by fire. The portions of the lodge damaged are being rebuilt and the popular Talking Rock Golf Course reopened on May 27.

