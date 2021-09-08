VIDEO: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce all candidates forum, hosted by Dan Proulx, saw the five North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates answer questions on a variety of topics Sept. 8. (Screen Shot)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and BC Fruit Growers Association hosted the North Okanagan-Shuswap federal candidates Wednesday prior to the Sept. 20 election.

More than 100 residents logged in to view the all-candidates forum via Zoom, and streamed on YouTube.

There are five candidates running in the 2021 snap election: Liberal Shelley Desautels, Conservative candidate and incumbent MP Mel Arnold, NDP’s Ron Johnston, Green Party’s Andrea Gunner and People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing.

The next chance to hear from the candidates is Sept. 10, at a virtual forum on climate put on by Shuswap Climate Action and Vernon Climate Action Now. To register or learn more, the public is invited to go to the Shuswap Climate Action website. To submit questions, or gather more information, email: shuswap.climate@telus.net or climatevernon@gmail.com.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is also holding a virtual forum on Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The deadline for submitting questions was midnight Sept. 6, but the public can still register to attend. More details are available on the chamber’s website at www.sachamber.bc.ca, by calling 250-832-6247 or by emailing admin@sachamber.bc.ca.

Advance voting takes place Sept. 10, 11, 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election day is Monday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Make sure you do go use your voice Sept. 20 at the polls,” Chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.

