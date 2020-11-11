LIVE: Remembrance Day ceremony at Vernon Cenotaph

In lieu of in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sherpa Group Events and Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook is live streaming the ceremony at the Vernon Cenotaph.
“Pay tribute to our service men and women, past and present, by viewing the Vernon Legion’s Remembrance Day Ceremony live at a safe distance,” the group said.
The itinerary is as follows:
- 10:40am Alert
- 10:45am Sentries Fall In
- 10:50am March On the Colours
- 10:55am Service
- 11:00am Minute of Silence
- 11:05am Laying of Wreaths
- God Save the Queen
- 11:15am March Off the Colours, March Off the Sentries, Parade Dismissed
- Announcements, Invitation to lay poppies on the Cenotaph
