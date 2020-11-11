LIVE: Remembrance Day ceremony at Vernon Cenotaph

Local production group and Facebook forum collaborate to bring live stream of ceremony amid COVID-19

In lieu of in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sherpa Group Events and Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook is live streaming the ceremony at the Vernon Cenotaph.

“Pay tribute to our service men and women, past and present, by viewing the Vernon Legion’s Remembrance Day Ceremony live at a safe distance,” the group said.

The itinerary is as follows:

10:40am Alert

10:45am Sentries Fall In

10:50am March On the Colours

10:55am Service

11:00am Minute of Silence

11:05am Laying of Wreaths

God Save the Queen

11:15am March Off the Colours, March Off the Sentries, Parade Dismissed

Announcements, Invitation to lay poppies on the Cenotaph

