Williams Lake First Nation announced the preliminary findings of the probe at former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Williams Lake Tribune Facebook live image)

LIVE: Williams Lake First Nation reveals findings in residential school unmarked graves probe

Investigate reveals dark past

Warning: The details in this announcement may be triggering. Supports are available at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) at 1-800- 721-0066.

The preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation are being announced.

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, supported by his council, outlined the dark history that has been revealed through the investigation over the past nine months.

Stories of torture, starvation, rape and sexual assault have been compiled by the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation.

Sellars said the horrors that occurred inside the walls of the St. Joseph’s Mission is still impacting the communities to this day.

More to come

Read More: WLFN chief prepares for former residential school investigation announcement

