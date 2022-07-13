Llama Sanctuary evicted north of Falkland

The Llama Sanctuary near Chase/Falkland is crowd funding to raise money to help afford a new home after being evicted. (Contributed) Talluleh is just one of many llamas being cared for at a sanctuary north of Falkland which is in need of a new home. (The Llama Sanctuary photo)

The largest Camelid Rescue Organization in North America has less than 30 days to find a home.

The Llama Sanctuary, based between Falkland and Chase, B.C., is the largest camelid-specific organization of its kind in North America and cares for between 40 and 60 llamas, alpacas and guanaco on any given day.

Foster homes are found for the majority of the animals that come to the sanctuary, but the elderly, the sick and injured and those with undesirable behaviour remain forever in the care of the sanctuary.

Founded in 2005, the sanctuary has operating on about 50 acres of parkland for the last five years.

Last week the sanctuary was handed a shocking 30-day notice to move.

“We definitely didn’t see that one coming! However unreasonable this seems to be, it is clear The Llama Sanctuary needs to find and establish a new and permanent home,” said David Chapman, who runs the Chase-Falkland Road sanctuary with Lynne Milsom.

A new location has been found, but a deposit of $60,000 is required by July 19, to secure the property. A further $1.5 million is then required to purchase the land and rebuild the sanctuary from scratch. Therefore a crowdfunding campaign has been pitched to assist with the new home at fundrazr.com/822Va5.

The Llama Sanctuary has assisted in hundreds of situations right across Canada: from people finding themselves unable to care for their to assisting RCMP with loose llamas on highways.

A llama lying in a field for three days after an attack by a bear, was brought to the attention of the sanctuary. Princess is now a permanent resident alongside the more than 40 other llamas.

The sanctuary used to be open to all kinds of visitors, which they are hoping to resume at their new home.

“Llamas are also peaceful and extremely therapeutic and the sanctuary receives many visitors from care homes, from autistic support groups and other care organizations who benefit so much from just being surrounded by llamas,” said Chapman.

“Your support can make such a difference, not just in the lives of the animals, but the people who find themselves in need of support and the thousands of people who visit The Llama Sanctuary and take away a special healing moment.”

