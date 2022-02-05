PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The soda was sold nationally in 200 millilitre containers with a best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

However, it says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

The CFIA adds that it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

– The Canadian Press

Loblaw

Previous story
British Columbians increasingly concerned about quality of health-care
Next story
GoFundMe removes Freedom Convoy fundraiser, says protest has ‘become an occupation’

Just Posted

The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Balloon Glow lights up DND grounds for Vernon Winter Carnival

The Vernon Vipers notched their eighth straight win as they beat the Cranbrook Bucks 3-2 in a shootout Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Cranbrook Bucks photo)
Vernon Vipers beat Cranbrook in shootout, push win streak to 8 games

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff (right) will serve another term as chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board this year, as will vice-chair Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin. (File photo)
Water briefs: Osoyoos mayor to head up Okanagan Basin Water Board

The Upper Room Mission went all out with their groovy setup for the Winter Carnival Parade. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)
Road closures in effect during Vernon Winter Carnival parade