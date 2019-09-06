Vernon BMX Club volunteer Pearl Fogel, 11, and club president Shylo Orchard admire the work of Vernon artist David Macri, who volunteered his time to help spruce up the club’s shed wall with a three dimensional-style painting (left) and the club’s logo. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Local artist touches up Vernon BMX Club shed wall

David Macri creates 3D-style work alongside club logo

When she joined the executive of the Vernon BMX Club, one of the original things current president Shylo Orchard put on her to-do list was spruce up the club’s non-descript, blank motoshed wall.

It took a few years but with some help from club parents and a local artist, Orchard was able to cross that item off her list.

“It was so blank forever, but I was always busy doing other stuff, so it didn’t get done,” laughed Orchard.

The club unveiled the design and club logo added to the north end of the wall by Vernon artist David Macri. On one half of the wall is the design of a person on a bike. On the other half is the Vernon BMX Club logo.

“The wall is in a city park, so David came up with the concept of making it look like a B.C. Parks sign that has camping and tents,” said Lisa Fogel, a friend of the shy artist. “He tried to make it three dimensional with shading. It’s meant to look like an actual wooded sign mounted on a brick wall.”

Added Orchard: “We’re all about the wood here,” referencing the natural trees that grace Ranger Park, home of the Vernon BMX Club.

Macri, working off an image provided by Orchard, used the style of Trompe-l’œil, French for deceipt or trick of the eye. It’s a technique that uses realistic imagery to create an optical illusion that the objects depicted are in three dimensions.

“We wanted to get the logo up there so people can recognize what’s going on when they drive by the park,” Fogel said.

“The volunteers prepped the wall and the paint was donated to the artist by volunteers,” Orchard said. “I can’t get across how amazing this community is. Everyone comes together and helps. I just love it.”

Reaction has been positive.

“The riders and parents love it,” Orchard said. “It’s a noticeable symbol when you enter the park.”

The addition of the mural is the latest in what’s been a busy 2019 at the park. The club rebuilt completely its track earlier this season.

You can view more of Macri’s work here.

