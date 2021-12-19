Local governance approves Vernon Regional Transit future action plan

Local governance has endorsed the 2021 future action plan for the Vernon Regional Transit System (Black Press - file photo)

The City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan have endorsed the 2021 North Okanagan Transit Future Action Plan (TFAP) for the Vernon Regional Transit System.

The TFAP outlines transit priorities for the Vernon Regional Transit System over the next five to seven years, and complements the Transit Future Plan previously developed and endorsed in 2014.

BC Transit, the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan and District of Coldstream conducted engagement from Aug. 20 to Oct. 1 earlier this year to gather feedback from members of the public.

Through public engagement, BC Transit heard feedback from riders on improvements to existing service, as well as on potential expansions. A few examples of how the feedback was incorporated into the plan are listed below:

• Improvements to regional and interregional service on routes 60, 61 and 90 – several priorities in the TFAP focus on increased service on regional and interregional routes, including providing more frequent and consistent service between Vernon and surrounding communities, including south to Kelowna;

• Increased frequency on local and core transit routes – increasing frequency and service span on routes 1-9 and new route 10 to provide more service during the day, as well as later and earlier service;

• Expanding transit to new areas – Areas to monitor for transit potential are identified in the TFAP and include Foothills, Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre and Blue Jay subdivision.

The TFAP will guide transit decision making in the region in the coming years. Final decisions regarding implementing priorities from the TFAP are made by City of Vernon council, District of Coldstream council and the board of the RDNO.

Click here for a link to the North Okanagan TFAP.

For more information, including routes, schedules and fares, please visit bctransit.com/vernon.

READ MORE: Vernon bus service gears back up following wildfire

READ MORE: Face coverings required on BC Transit buses



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transitpublic transit