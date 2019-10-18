Quality Greens Farm Market announced it will close up shop in Vernon by Nov. 6, 2019. (Google)

Local grocer to close doors in Vernon

Quality Greens is shutting up shop after 22 years

Quality Greens Farm Market is closing its doors in Vernon as of Nov. 6, 2019.

After serving the community for 22 years, the grocer announced on Facebook that it will be it has “made the decision to close the Vernon retail location.”

Its Kelowna and Penticton stores will remain open and Okanagan Quality Wholesale will continue to serve Vernon and Kelowna restaurants as usual.

Vernonites have chimed in on social media to express their feelings.

“That’s so disappointing!” Casie Salikin wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “We love it there.”

“Big mistake,” Deb Bachman wrote.

Last year, Quality Greens shuttered its West Kelowna location on April, 27.

“As a small business in the Okanagan, we continue to face a very competitive climate with additional headwinds in the marketplace inclusive of home delivery and click and collect options, a limited labour force and the provincial government imposing increased taxes and levies on small businesses in B.C.,” the company wrote in a statement after the closure last spring.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna resort denies being fined after six bears destroyed
Next story
Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Just Posted

Vernon patients benefit from new staff and equipment

New physiatrist and much-needed equipment at VJH

Local grocer to close doors in Vernon

Quality Greens is shutting up shop after 22 years

Vernon students have their say in mock classroom vote

While they’re not yet voting age, their teachers want them to know how to make an informed vote

Police investigating sudden death in Lake Country

It’s unclear if the death of a man in his 90s is criminal in nature

Workshops give North Okanagan businesses a boost

Small Business Week celebrated by Community Futures

Memorial remembers Vernon’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Shooters compete in Summerland

Seven youth participants take aim

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

First all-female spacewalk team makes history

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir did work on International Space Station’s power grid

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

RDOS cannabis production bylaw goes to public hearing

Hearing on micro cannabis production facilities will be held Nov. 21

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Most Read