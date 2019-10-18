Local grocer to close doors in Vernon

Quality Greens is shutting up shop after 22 years

Quality Greens Farm Market is closing its doors in Vernon as of Nov. 6, 2019.

After serving the community for 22 years, the grocer announced on Facebook that it will be it has “made the decision to close the Vernon retail location.”

Its Kelowna and Penticton stores will remain open and Okanagan Quality Wholesale will continue to serve Vernon and Kelowna restaurants as usual.

Vernonites have chimed in on social media to express their feelings.

“That’s so disappointing!” Casie Salikin wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “We love it there.”

“Big mistake,” Deb Bachman wrote.

Last year, Quality Greens shuttered its West Kelowna location on April, 27.

“As a small business in the Okanagan, we continue to face a very competitive climate with additional headwinds in the marketplace inclusive of home delivery and click and collect options, a limited labour force and the provincial government imposing increased taxes and levies on small businesses in B.C.,” the company wrote in a statement after the closure last spring.

