Vernon’s legion will remain open. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Local legion saved

Vernon legion will remain open thanks to new board

  • Mar. 21, 2018 3:46 p.m.
  • News

Last month Vernon’s legion board called out for help — Tuesday night, the community answered.

Branch president, Bill Balcaen announced Wednesday that the legion would continue to operate under a new executive board, thanks to the members who stepped up to fill the positions vacated in February.

Balcaen said he can’t confirm the names of those who will be taking on the positions without the permission of zone command, but he will verify within the next 24 hours and the names will be announced in The Morning Star.

“I’m elated,” Balcaen said Wednesday afternoon. “It sure looks positive for us.”

Following a meeting held in early 2018, Balcaen said five members of the executive, including himself, had made the “difficult” decision to step down, leaving the 91 year-old organization, for the first time, with no local leadership.

According to Balcaen this would’ve meant the legion would have been forced to close its doors on April 30, wt which point zone command would take over and begin the process of dissolving branch 25.

The Vernon branch was founded on Jan.11, 1927 to serve the needs of Canadian soldiers and their families. They celebrated 91 years in Vernon in January.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Driver of minivan suffers non life-threatening injuries
Next story
Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Just Posted

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Local legion saved

Vernon legion will remain open thanks to new board

Vipers lose Stapley, Williamson

Vipers lead quarterfinal series 2-1

Tracing their family tree

Sisters searching for Summerland connection

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Vernon

BCEHS statistics show suspected overdose and poisoning calls rose 89 per cent in 2017 over 2016

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Kelowna celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

More than 50 people gathered in Kelowna to bring awareness to diversity and difference

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Shots fired in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court

Most Read