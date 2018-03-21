Local legion saved

Vernon legion will remain open thanks to new board

Last month Vernon’s legion board called out for help — Tuesday night, the community answered.

Branch president, Bill Balcaen announced Wednesday that the legion would continue to operate under a new executive board, thanks to the members who stepped up to fill the positions vacated in February.

Balcaen said he can’t confirm the names of those who will be taking on the positions without the permission of zone command, but he will verify within the next 24 hours and the names will be announced in The Morning Star.

“I’m elated,” Balcaen said Wednesday afternoon. “It sure looks positive for us.”

Following a meeting held in early 2018, Balcaen said five members of the executive, including himself, had made the “difficult” decision to step down, leaving the 91 year-old organization, for the first time, with no local leadership.

According to Balcaen this would’ve meant the legion would have been forced to close its doors on April 30, wt which point zone command would take over and begin the process of dissolving branch 25.

The Vernon branch was founded on Jan.11, 1927 to serve the needs of Canadian soldiers and their families. They celebrated 91 years in Vernon in January.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

